As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Indiana County Community Support Program is sponsoring a mental health awareness fair from 4 to 7 p.m. today at IRMC Park.

The Community Support Program is an organized network of consumers, family members and professionals united by a common goal: to promote mental health recovery. Prior to the mental health awareness fair, there will be a proclamation at the courthouse at 2:30 p.m. and following will be a short walk from the courthouse to Seventh Street for the fair.