As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Indiana County Community Support Program is sponsoring a mental health awareness fair from 4 to 7 p.m. today at IRMC Park.
The Community Support Program is an organized network of consumers, family members and professionals united by a common goal: to promote mental health recovery. Prior to the mental health awareness fair, there will be a proclamation at the courthouse at 2:30 p.m. and following will be a short walk from the courthouse to Seventh Street for the fair.
This free community event will include vendor resource tables, giveaways, door prizes and activities including face-painting, spin art and slime-making along with refreshments. The Community Support Program wants to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and family members of people living with mental illness in the community, to lessen the stigma surrounding mental health, and send an encouraging message to people and families affected by mental health that there are community-based natural supports available for them and their family.
National Mental Health Awareness Month raises awareness about mental illness and related issues in the United States. In recent times, attitudes toward mental health issues appear to be changing. Negative attitudes and stigma associated with mental health have reduced and there has been growing acceptance toward mental health issues and support.
Despite the shift in attitude, the idea of a mental health awareness campaign is not a recent one. In the late 1940s, the first National Mental Health Awareness Month was launched in the United States.
