Meraki Boutique celebrated a ribbon-cutting Sept. 10 for its new location at 645 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Owner Sandy LoPiccolo and her daughter, Kristin, fulfilled a lifelong dream when they opened their clothing store in University Square along Oakland Avenue in 2017. Looking for growth opportunity, Sandy decided on the location that housed S&T Bank in 1910. The family has transformed the space while keeping most of the unique architectural details that are one of a kind, including the vault from 1894.
Meraki Boutique aspires to provide clients with unique, quality pieces and strives to make the customer a priority and provide a customized shopping experience for each client, according to a news release.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.