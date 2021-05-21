SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A county parole officer discovered evidence of a methamphetamine lab Wednesday when he visited a defendant’s home at 49 Hardship Drive and summoned state police to break up the operation, troopers reported.
A 39-year-old Smicksburg-area man faces possible felony charges when police complete their investigation, Trooper Cliff Greenfield of the Indiana station said.
Police withheld the man’s name.
According to the report, troopers seized several items “consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine.”
Investigators called in a specialized team of police to safely process and tear down the scene. The discovery of a homemade “firecracker-type explosive device” led to a call for a state police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section team to secure the device.
Greenfield said charges would be filed based on results of crime lab analysis of the evidence. The suspect could be accused of operating a meth lab, illegal dumping of methamphetamine waste, possession of chemical components of meth, manufacturing a controlled substance and criminal use of a telephone in connection with the meth operation.
“Troopers encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify their local law enforcement agency,” Greenfield said. “Anonymous reports may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour drug trafficking tip line” at (877) 726-6378.