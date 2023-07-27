The Indiana County Board of Commissioners took two actions Wednesday to shore up planning for the Air Liquide methane gas processor planned for the 119 Business Park in Center Township.
The board accepted a request from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, Air Liquide and Gruppo EF Technologie USA, Air Liquide’s engineering, procurement and construction partner, to enter into a $82,921 contract agreement with Toy Pipeline Construction from Worthington, Armstrong County, for construction and installation of a one-meter regulator skid that would be connected with a Peoples’ Gas line.
Air Liquide has an agreement with Peoples Gas to inject Renewable Natural Gas produced at the plant into its pipeline system for delivery to residential and commercial customers.
RNG, also known as biomethane, is produced through the processing and purification of biogas, which in turn is produced by the decomposition of organic biomass including agricultural and household waste through a process called anaerobic digestion (occurring in an oxygen-free environment), and is interchangeable with conventional natural gas.
The contract would be covered by Air Liquide as well as funds from a Commonwealth Financing Authority Pipeline Investment Program grant.
Also at the request of ICOPD, Gruppo and Air Liquide, the commissioners entered into a $448,250 contract agreement with Shadco LLC of Home, Indiana County, for the installation of approximately 4,550 linear feet of three-inch schedule 40 steel gas pipeline, also for the interconnection with Peoples’ Gas.
It also would be covered by Air Liquide and state Pipeline Investment Program money.
For another Indiana County venue, at ICOPD’s request the commissioners authorized applying to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of up to $2 million for the design, bidding and construction of a proposed 12,000-square-foot corporate hangar facility and related site improvements, including an apron, taxiway, drainage, stormwater management facilities, lighting and supporting utilities at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
ICOPD’s Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said CFA requires a cash match of at least 30 percent of the grant amount.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved a new five-year contract between the Indiana County Tax Claim Bureau and Palmetto Posting for professional services in the posting and personal service of tax bills and sale notices.
An existing fuel surcharge is being removed, but the county is accepting an increased fee, from $25 per service to $30 in 2024, then an additional $2.50 per year through 2028, when the fee will be $40 per service.
The commissioners also approved an updated county Municipal Solid Waste Management Plan, dated 2022 but following up on plans approved in 1990, 2000 and 2011.
According to an executive summary handed out by the commissioners, “the 2022 Plan outlines the stepwise process from fact finding through analysis to final recommendations.”
The revised plan was prepared for the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority by project consultant Nestor Resources Inc. of Valencia, Butler County.
