The Indiana County Board of Commissioners took two actions Wednesday to shore up planning for the Air Liquide methane gas processor planned for the 119 Business Park in Center Township.

The board accepted a request from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, Air Liquide and Gruppo EF Technologie USA, Air Liquide’s engineering, procurement and construction partner, to enter into a $82,921 contract agreement with Toy Pipeline Construction from Worthington, Armstrong County, for construction and installation of a one-meter regulator skid that would be connected with a Peoples’ Gas line.