Some $3 million in grants will go toward the development of a methane processor at the 119 Business Park in Center Township, and the use of thousands of dairy cows to provide manure to fuel it.
At this week’s Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting, the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development requested three agreements that would utilize state Pipeline Investment Program and Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants.
The first is administration of a $1,491,402 PIPE grant, going to the board of commissioners, that ties the Indiana County Development Corporation with Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC, a Delaware-based subsidiary of a French company with offices in Monroeville, Allegheny County.
ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said Air Liquide is proposing a biomethane digester facility on Lot 2 of the 119 Business Park.
The second is administration of a $750,000 RACP grant for identified geotechnical conditions and related infrastructure and site improvements at the 119 Business Park.
The third would put $779,730 from an RACP grant as well as Air Liquide funding into a contract agreement utilizing a 50 to 60 foot deep mined-out coal seam for a concrete tank on the 119 Business Park’s Lot 2.
According to a brochure provided by Air Liquide and Gruppo EF Tecnologie USA LLC, or Gruppo EF, a New York-based subsidiary of a company based in Sicily, manure from milking cows, dry cows, calves and from the milking parlor will be run through a screw press in the digester facility.
The liquid is pushed into a large concrete-based pit and the solids are used as bedding.
“I am mainly looking forward to eliminating odors ... and reducing pathogens,” said Wayne Frye, a Westmoreland County farmer who is among a group working in multiple counties in and around Indiana, in that brochure. “This is really something worth getting into.”
The two companies said they will leverage their experience in the biogas world, with Gruppo EF providing expertise in anaerobic digestion already used on 23 other digesters, and Air Liquide providing expertise in biogas purification into pipeline quality gas done already at more than 150 upgrading units.
Stauffer said the PIPE grant will cover natural gas pipelines to be extended between that facility and facilities owned by Peoples’ Natural Gas Company. He said ICDC will provide technical assistance while Air Liquide will be responsible for providing both interim and permanent funds as may be required.
For a $750,000 RACP grant, the county is the grantee and Air Liquide the sub-grantee in collaboration with Gruppo EF, which is providing engineering, procurement and construction aid.
For a combination of RACP funding and capital from Air Liquide, a $779,730 contract would be procured with Howard Concrete Pumping Company Inc. of Canonsburg, Washington County, for improvements to the 119 Business Park.
Stauffer said the funding will be used toward stabilizing that mined-out coal seam beneath the future biogas plant by injecting concrete grout into the mine area.
“Approximately 20,000 lineal feet of injection holes will be drilled and approximately 3,510 cubic yards of concrete and grout placed,” the ICOPD director said.
Stouffer said Gruppo EF and Air Liquide recently secured an air quality permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection toward the work.
He said multiple dairy farms in Indiana and other counties will be compensated from what is expected to be 5,000 to 6,000 head of cattle producing the by-product of their grazing for the digester facility.
According to the Gruppo EF-Air Liquide brochure, “Processing manure through the anaerobic digester will improve waste management at each participating farm, while reducing methane emissions and enhancing the natural cycles of recycling to farming.”
The brochure went on to say “there will be significant cost savings as bedding and liquid fertilizer are provided back to participating farms.”
Additionally, they said, “every quarter, our dairy farmers receive a cash payment for the value they help to create for the project.”
