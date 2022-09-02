Milk chugging competition

Contestants in the Indiana County Fair's milk-chugging competition lined up in groups of six to see which team could finish chugging six bottles of milk the fastest Thursday. Team 10 took first place in the adult division. The team members included Dalton McQuown, Zach Minich, Jake States, Dylan Moore, Derek Cameron and Jordon London.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

