The government last week sent more than $5.5 million to Indiana County to assist renters and others who have suffered the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local officials are under the gun. If about two-thirds of the money isn’t given out to county residents by July 31 the rest goes back to the government.
And so begins an intense public awareness campaign to encourage those eligible to get their share of aid, both to pay past-due rent and to bring unpaid utility bills up to date.
“It’s fast and furious, but we’re doing everything we can to help people,” said Lisa Spencer, executive director of Indiana County Department of Human Services.
“Anybody who is unemployed right now or who has suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19 is encouraged to apply.”
Those seeking aid may apply online at www. compass.state.pa.us, may phone Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) at (724) 465-2657 to request a paper application form by mail, or may make appointments to use public computers in the ICCAP office to complete their applications.
“Not everyone has a computer or access to the internet, so we’re trying to cover all our bases,” Spencer said.
Those eligible for money would be those who meet certain household income numbers and prove that they suffered economic losses because of the pandemic.
Is it easy to say who would not qualify so they don’t waste time in the process?
The very short list is people who own their own homes.
Landlords can complete applications on behalf of their tenants but the tenants must sign them, Spencer said.
Otherwise, Spencer said, anyone who is a renter is encouraged to phone ICCAP — which will bolster its staff by four people to handle the extra workload — and run through a short checklist of questions to determine whether to file an application.
Spencer said that ICCAP would screen folks for assistance under an agreement set up earlier in the year.
“I submitted our application to the state last Thursday afternoon, we received the funding Friday, March 5,” Spencer said. “The program officially began Monday, March 8, and we are getting the word out.”
By Wednesday morning, ICCAP had received seven applications.
Many more will be needed to lay claim to the full $5.5 million.
The money is from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called ERAP. It originated in $25 billion earmarked by the federal government for rental and utility assistance, a $569 million share awarded to Pennsylvania and an allocation of $5,529,506.73 to Indiana County.
“We are hoping to assist as many households as possible,” Spencer said. “We must expend 65 percent of our budget by July 31, which is just under $3.6 million, or the state will take it back and allocate it to another county. But we are optimistic that we can help people catch up on the things that have happened to them because of COVID-19.”
Commissioners Chairman Michael Keith said it would be hard to award that much money overnight.
“July 31st — that’s not much time,” Keith said. “It’s right around the corner for that amount of money. It will take a lot of effort on a lot of people’s parts to get this out to the county.”
Commissioner Robin Gorman commended Spencer, ICCAP director Michelle Faught and others involved in the grant processing for taking on the task.
“This is critically important to so many people across the county,” Gorman said.
“This is an enormous amount to be administered, so you, your staff and the folks at ICCAP are to be commended,” said Commissioner Sherene Hess, who urged community leaders in civic groups, business, education and other sectors to support the effort.
The county commissioners approved paperwork associated with the pandemic aid — an “assurance of compliance” with the terms of the grant — and hired the county’s accounting consultants, Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Pittsburgh, to oversee the spending.
“ZA will provide technical assistance and advice related to the policies, procedures, accountability and monitoring of the expenditures of the various COVID-19 pandemic-related federal and state grant funding programs,” said Chief Clerk Robin Maryai.
ZA would bill the county at varying rates of $100 to $200 an hour, based on the sophistication of the work to a maximum of $30,000. The fee would be paid from the proceeds of the aid grant.
In his periodic report of the coronavirus pandemic to the commissioners, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Thomas Stutzman said the county on Monday registered no new diagnosed or presumed cases of COVID-19 infection for the first time since Aug. 18.
Stutzman said the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed that the county’s PCR rate has fallen to 2.8 percent, “which is another very good number.”
“On the numbers the hospital has provided, we’re seeing days of no positive cases of COVID at the hospital, so that’s very good as well.”
The state health department reported Wednesday a decrease in another statistic for Indiana County but didn’t explain why: the number of people with partial or full vaccines was 11,382, a decrease of 128 from the 11,510 figure reported on Monday.
However, Stutzman said Wednesday that the county continues to receive vaccine from the DOH.
“As of this morning, to date we have received 20,815 doses. We’re getting about 20 percent more out of each of those so when you add 20 percent, it’s a pretty good number.”
Stutzman said the county continues to plan for a community vaccination center.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Ratified a three-year agreement between Link Computer Corporation, of Bellwood, Blair County, and the county information services office to provide technical services at the rates of $12,900 for the first year and $15,75 for the second and third years.
• Proclaimed April 2021 as Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month, marking the 49th year of service for the statewide 811 “one-call” system that provides locations of underground utility pipes, conduits and wires to excavators. The service received almost 992,000 excavation inquiries and provided 6.6 million notifications to property owners and utilities in 2020.
The system’s database at one time was housed at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
• Appointed Anthony Mano, of Home, to the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority board of directors for a term that expires in January 2025, and named William Darr, of Indiana, to a term expiring January 2024 on the Indiana County Planning Commission.
• In their roles along with county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough as the Indiana County salary board, the commissioners on Tuesday agreed to several personnel moves in county offices.
The salary board agreed to change the Children’s Advisory Commission coordinator from a full-time to part-time position and retained the coordinator, Kathleen Abbey-Baker, at the same rate of pay of $19.75 an hour.
“This was the plan ... when we hired Kathy full-time, we didn’t want to lose her over benefits for all the expertise, experience and all the years of dedicated service she had given to the CAC,” said Spencer, the director of the Human Services Department. “The agreement was that when she needed to return back to part-time, resigned or retired … we hoped the position would go back to consultant, but part-time is the best we could do right now.
“I’m happy, thrilled that we could keep her on ... The pandemic has shown us that we haven’t been able to have too many events in person and we are able to decrease the amount of work on her. I am all for this and fully supportive of Kathy in this position.”
Brad Black and Stephanie Neal were promoted from part-time to full-time correctional officers at Indiana County Jail effective Feb. 17 at salaries of $17.42 an hour.
They promoted Tierra Shipley from part-time to full-time correctional officer effective Feb. 20 at $17.42 hourly.
The board affirmed Ronald Nagle’s completion of a probationary term as a correction officer as of March 3 and approved his salary of $18.58 an hour.
Probation officer James Decker was promoted to deputy chief probation officer effective Feb. 22 at an annual salary of $65,088.
The board hired Jacob Pepper, a former jail correction officer, as a part time deputy in the sheriff’s office beginning Monday (March 15) at $18.40 an hour.
The board acknowledged the departure from county employment of Dean James, Taylor Hennessey, Justice Gum and Dawn Jarvie.