The Miracle League of Indiana, which offers the opportunity for uniquely abled individuals to play in a league of their own, is a baseball program for those age 5 and older with mental and physical disabilities.
The field, at the YMCA of Indiana County, provides the environment where all individuals are able to play to their strengths and use assistive devices as necessary. The customized, rubberized field accommodates wheelchairs and other devices while helping prevent injuries and allowing for play without barriers.
A fundraiser is set to support the league from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Chipotle restaurant in White Township, where 32 percent of proceeds from that timeframe will be donated to the league.
Mention the Miracle League when ordering in person, or use the promo code D9JWGZV for online ordering. There are also many opportunities to volunteer with the league, including as a buddy, assistant coach, buddy leaders, facilities assistant, announcer, anthem singer, and for field set up, concessions and fundraisers.
To get involved, call coordinator Dan Roam at (724) 463-9622, ext. 114.