PENN RUN — An 88-year-old man from the Penn Run area was found early today and treated for hypothermia after wandering away from his car along Yellow Creek Road in Cherryhill Township.
The search for the man, who was not otherwise identified, began at 5:11 a.m. when state police from Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched to what spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield described as “a suspicious, unattended vehicle” parked alongside a home in the 2000 block of Yellow Creek Road.
“The homeowner contacted our Indiana station after finding the vehicle with the keys left in it and observing someone walking away from the vehicle,” Greenfield said.
Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:27 a.m. and began an area canvass but were unable to locate the person seen walking away from the vehicle.
“Troopers then requested assistance from the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company with initiating a search detail,” Greenfield said.
At 6:03 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched Cherryhill Township, Clymer and Pine Township volunteer firefighters.
“We were requested by the state police to stage a search,” Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jody Rainey said. “They gave us a picture, a description of the person.”
However, Rainey went on, “by the time we got crews organized they had found him,” and the call for volunteers was canceled.
“At 6:38 a.m., while continuing to search the area, a trooper located the male on the ground behind a nearby residence along Yellow Creek Road,” Greenfield said. “The trooper found the male to be suffering from possible hypothermia.”
Greenfield said troopers rendered aid to the gentleman, who was covered with blankets and a hat.
“Citizens’ Ambulance Service was requested to respond and transported the male for treatment,” Greenfield said. “A family member was also located and notified.”
State police said they would like to thank the resident who promptly reported this incident as well as the volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance crew.