An urgent late-night search for a missing boy came to a tragic ending in a swimming pool Wednesday about a tenth of a mile from his White Township home.
Lenny Hatinda, 5, was described by state police as non-verbal when he was reported missing.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield of the state police at Troop A, Indiana, said he was last seen in his pajamas and walking barefoot in the area of Country Meadows Lane at approximately 7:45 p.m.
He was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. in a swimming pool about a tenth of a mile away from his home, officials said.
"First responders immediately rendered aid and initiated resuscitation efforts," according to a joint statement by Greenfield and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman. "Hatinda was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:15 a.m."
Overman determined the cause of death to be drowning and ruled the manner accidental.
Greenfield and Overman recognized efforts of numerous neighbors and first responders who assisted with the search, including a Westmoreland County canine search team, the Indiana Fire Association, the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Greenfield said the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Patrol Unit and Special Emergency Response Team also assisted with the search.
As the officials concluded the statement, "We also wish to request privacy for the victim’s family at this time."