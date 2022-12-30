Family giving lost dog a home

Cooper, a three-year-old chocolate lab missing in the Plumcreek Township area of Armstrong County for the past several weeks, recently resurfaced at the home of Paul and Joan Schall, also in the township just west of the Indiana County line. Cooper made friends with the Schalls’ little dog, Snowball.

 Submitted

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — The dog was spotted on the side of a remote dirt road in Plumcreek Township on Nov. 17.

He was terrified and bolted when anyone came near.

