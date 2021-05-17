KITTANNING — The body of a Dayton, Armstrong County, man who disappeared late last month when his car was found abandoned on Interstate 80 in Clarion County was discovered Saturday evening in the Allegheny River, the Armstrong County coroner’s office reported.
Colt Snyder, 20, had been reported as a “missing/endangered person” after his car was discovered at 11:22 p.m. April 30 on the Emlenton Bridge of I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
State police at the Clarion station said the engine was running. No one was found in the area.
Investigators traced the registration and learned that Snyder had left his home in Dayton at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Snyder, an honor roll student and 2018 graduate of West Shamokin High School, had recently been placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to assault related charges in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Indiana Borough police had charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon on Aug. 29 in the borough. Prosecutors withdrew the aggravated assault and weapon possession charges at a court appearance Nov. 4 and Snyder pleaded guilty to the remaining counts on Jan. 25. Judge Thomas Bianco placed him on probation for two years and ordered him to pay a fine, court costs and restitution totaling $2,238.25.
Coroner Brian Myers said no foul play was suspected, but that state police at Kittanning were investigating Snyder’s death.