KITTANNING — The body of a Punxsutawney man was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Allegheny River in Gilpin Township, four days after he disappeared from a nearby campsite where he had stayed with a group of friends Friday night, the Armstrong County coroner's office reported.
Nathan "Nate" Lauer, 38, had been reported missing by his friends on Saturday morning, when they told state and local police that Lauer went swimming in the river about 7:30 a.m. and didn't return to the camp.
Searchers from Gilpin Township police, including a K-9 tracking dog; the state police aviation unit; and a scuba dive team fruitlessly searched the vicinity Sunday.
Coroner Brian Myers said a search group including Lauer's relatives found his body about one-half mile from the point where his friends last saw him.
He didn't rule on the cause of death and said an autopsy would be conducted Thursday.
A spokeswoman at the state police station in Kittanning said Wednesday evening that the investigators had no information to release.