EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police this morning opened a searchfor an Armagh-area woman who failed to return home from a trip to Indiana on Monday.
Troopers asked for public assistance to locate Cheryl Wieromiej, 71, who last was seen about 1:30 p.m. at her home along Church Street, East Wheatfield Township.
Wieromiej stands about 5-feet-7, weighs 160 and has blue eyes and brown hair.
She drove a white 2007 Pontiac G6 with a “COEXIST” bumper sticker on the back of the car, and was believed to have been traveling to Indiana. She wore a white shirt and dark leggings with a patterned design.
Police asked anyone with information about Wieromiej to call (724) 357-1960.