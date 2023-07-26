EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters from Marion Center, Clymer and Creekside, as well as the Indiana drone team, are searching for a female in her 60s who walked away from her home Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the woman, Sheila M. Rowley, 60, walked away from her residence along the 9000 block of Route 119 Highway North in East Mahoning Township on Wednesday afternoon and has not returned.
According to Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, the search centers on U.S. Route 119 and Wilmoth Road.
Firefighters first were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
At 6:18, Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to standby at its Indiana Street station for Marion Center.
Rowley is described as a White, non-Hispanic female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weights about 155 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length, gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings with a flower print.
Marion Center firefighters are advising: “If you see her, call 911. Do not approach.”
Members of Troop A, Indiana, are being assisted by the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, the Indiana Borough Police Department, the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit, the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, the Clymer Volunteer Fire Department and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 9-1-1.
