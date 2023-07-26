EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters from Marion Center, Clymer and Creekside, as well as the Indiana drone team, are searching for a female in her 60s who walked away from her home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman, Sheila M. Rowley, 60, walked away from her residence along the 9000 block of Route 119 Highway North in East Mahoning Township on Wednesday afternoon and has not returned.