The body of what state police at Troop A, Indiana, described as "a known, adult male of Grain Valley, Missouri," was found shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Two Lick Reservoir along East Pike in White Township, Indiana County.
The news release issued overnight by state police stated that the Blairsville Water Rescue Team recovered the body and Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. pronounced the individual dead on-scene.
The identity of the man was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Grain Valley is a suburb of Kansas City, Mo., and state police in Pennsylvania said it was determined that the man had recently traveled or relocated to Indiana.
In its news release, state police said no foul play is suspected and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. Troopers said they would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of the Two Lick Reservoir during the late night on Monday or the early morning hours on Tuesday.
State police said anyone with information should contact Trooper Mathias Schmotzer at (724) 357-1960.
Troopers at the Indiana barracks also said they were assisted on scene by members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
