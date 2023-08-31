police car lights 1.jpg

The body of what state police at Troop A, Indiana, described as "a known, adult male of Grain Valley, Missouri," was found shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Two Lick Reservoir along East Pike in White Township, Indiana County.

The news release issued overnight by state police stated that the Blairsville Water Rescue Team recovered the body and Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. pronounced the individual dead on-scene.