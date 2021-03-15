SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Plumville-area mother is being blamed for her 1-year-old child suffering an overdose of opiates earlier this month.
Ellie May McCausland, 23, was charged March 5 with a first-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and was lodged at Indiana County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
The child’s uncle, Tim McCausland, called 911 for help when the little boy turned blue and fell unresponsive at 8:49 p.m. March 2, according to state police.
Medical records at Indiana Regional Medical Center showed the child had a pulse but wouldn’t respond to painful stimulation, but doctors revived the baby with on intravenous dose of naloxone and transferred the boy to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, describing him in critical but stable condition.
Ellie McCausland told an Indiana County Children & Youth Services caseworker the next day that the boy was fine early in the day while they rode with a man she only identified as “Eddie” for a medical welfare check, and that she noticed the baby had “dozed off” about 9 p.m. while she and “Eddie” were watching TV.
McCausland told the caseworker that the child had no medical problems but tested positive for marijuana in his blood when he was born, police wrote.
Caseworker Mandi Gorton told Trooper Allison Goswick that McCausland agreed to a urine test that showed her positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates and fentanyl.
Faced with loss of custody of the child, McCausland told the caseworker “if the baby can go to my grandma’s, I’ll admit to this,” but the grandmother — who was not named in the police affidavit — tested positive for alcohol and marijuana, Gorton told police.
McCausland, whose address is listed as Home in online court records, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 22 in Clymer District Court.