From Utah to California to Romania to the United Kingdom — to Indiana University of Pennsylvania?
A mysterious silver monolith has made a stop at IUP — in front of IUP’s Co-op Store.
According to Lou Garzarelli, CEO and executive director of IUP’s Student Cooperative Association, the monolith just “showed up” on Monday morning.
“I just hope that our community IUP community enjoys it and gets to experience the monolith that’s been all over the world. It’s been everywhere, but I think we might be the first college campus in the country where the monolith has appeared,” said Garzarelli.
Monoliths have been showing up in spots across the United States and around the world.
And what about rumors that the monolith chose IUP to give students a bit of a fun diversion during finals week (and enjoy something unique during book buy-back week)?
The monolith “makers” aren’t talking. Except to wish students good luck on finals and wish them a healthy, safe relaxing winter break.