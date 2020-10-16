To whom it may concern —
MONOPOlY CHALLENGE
The fifth annual Monopoly Challenge to benefit Family Promise of Indiana County is set for Oct. 24 at S&T Arena in White Township.
Family Promise works to eradicate family homelessness in Indiana County, and this is the organization’s biggest event of the year.
Those who attend can watch the playing of a life-size game, with dressed up “pawns” walking on a giant “Monopoly” board.
Spectators can cheer on their favorite team and play audience participation games.
The game will be held outdoors on the basketball court, weather permitting. In the event of rain, it will be held indoors.
Either way, organizers say masks and social distancing are required. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the game begins at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per family, $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. To purchase a ticket, call (724) 464-5220 or visit www.familypromiseindianapa.com.
BETTER TO GIVE
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of Christopher Ortman, 30, of Madera, Clearfield County, who was killed in an accident Monday along Route 286 in Green Township.
According to information on the GoFundMe page, titled “Tragic car accident–help for Victoria and kids,” Ortman and his fiance, Victoria, have four children and “just bought their dream home not even a year ago and were building a beautiful life together.”
According to state police, Ortman’s vehicle was struck by another that crossed the centerline.
The GoFundMe page says Ortman was on his way to work for the week, and Facebook page lists his employer as Force Inc., of Indiana.
COMMUNITY DAYS
InFirst Bank hosted three Free Community Day events in September, including at the Townfair branch along Ben Franklin Road in White Township.
All three shred days were open to the public — customers and non-customers. These events are held annually at various InFirst Bank branches to encourage people to make identity protection part of their regular routine and lessen their risk of identity theft. Attendees were allowed to bring up to five boxes or bags of personal documents to be securely shredded on-site.
Each event also included a food drive and a prescription drug take back. A total of 52 1/2 pounds of unused/expired medication was collected at this year’s event.
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
The Indiana Kiwanis Club will host a virtual Halloween parade for area children and youth in the Indiana community. Post a photo between 6 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26 on the Indiana PA Kiwanis Club Facebook page. The club will provide prizes.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana Lions Club will offer a drive-up turkey dinner for takeout only from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Health Camp on Health Camp Road.
The dinner includes turkey and stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable and dessert. Cost is $10.
And over at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, on Tanoma Road, a turkey and holupki dinner will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, or until sold out.
The dinner is for drive-thru takeouts only and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, a vegetable, salad, roll and dessert.
Cost is $11 per person.
This will be the last dinner of 2020.
SHOP TALK
Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.60 a gallon, compared with $2.49 statewide and $2.20 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Hampton 35, Indiana 14; Miami 30, Pitt 20. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, was reminded of a quote from Irish poet Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”
