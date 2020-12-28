Montgomery Township Tax Collector Patricia Matko-Goodlin reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the last day to pay 2020 county, township and school taxes for this year.
Real estate taxes are due at the face amount with no penalty added. County per capita is due at the penalty amount of $11.
School per capita is due at the face amount of $10.
Payments in the form of bank certified check or money order can be dropped off in the lockbox near the office door or mailed to be received no later than Thursday.
There are no in person payments due to the increase in COVID in the area. Any questions, please call (814) 743-5236.