Moorehead Place Food Drive

Moorehead Place hosted a food drive in support of the local food bank, ICCAP. The residents and staff collaborated with local medical providers by collecting nonperishables to help replenish the Indiana County Food Bank in time for the holiday. Pictured are Margery Stone, Barbara Martin, Jane Nour, Bethany Orr, community relations manager, Betsy Rethi and Isie Randal.

 Submitted photo

