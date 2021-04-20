The 2021 class of high school juniors, who will graduate in 2022, may now apply for the $5,000 Moose Heart of the Community scholarship.
Applicant’s father, mother, stepparent, grandparent or legal guardian must be a good standing member of the Moose in order to apply.
The deadline for submitting the application to Moose International is June 30.
Application forms are available at your high school guidance office.
Questions about this scholarship program can be directed to Gordon Dailey at gdailey@mooseintl.org, by calling (630) 966-2214; at lodge174@mooseunits.org, by calling 724-349-2154; or at lodge833@mooseunits.org, or by calling (724)254-9250.