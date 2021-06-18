Three local Moose members received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in the House of God at Mooseheart, Ill., on June 5.
This is the highest honor in the Moose Fraternity and is given only to those members who have provided extraordinary service and commitment to the Moose.
The gold blazer, matching tie, white shirt and black pants are the formal attire of the Pilgrim Degree.
From left are Steve Kelly, Indiana; Ken Carnahan, Avonmore; and Jaime Cooper, Dixonville, being congratulated by Chris Baker, Dixonville, who is currently the Pennsylvania Moose Association’s vice president.