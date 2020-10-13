The Pennsylvania Moose Association Scholarship Program will provide numerous $2,000 scholarships for eligible high school seniors (Class of 2021).
The applicant’s father, mother, stepparent, grandparent or legal guardian must be a good-standing member of the Moose in order to apply.
The deadline for submitting an application to the PMA is Jan. 15, 2021.
Questions on this scholarship program can be directed to the Dixonville or Indiana Moose lodges at lodge833@mooseunits.org, (724) 254-9250 or lodge174@mooseunits.org, (724) 349-2154.