Sentences for driving under the influence dominated much of Friday’s activity before judges of Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Michael T. Clark had a revocation as part of the sentencing of Michael S. Young, 52, of New Florence, who appeared before Clark for a 2022 felony count involving chemical waste, for which he was sentenced to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and a 2023 misdemeanor count of DUI, for which he was committed to the county jail for 90 days to five years but paroled forthwith.
Those sentences were to be concurrently, after which he would serve three years on probation.
However, his probation was revoked in a 2022 DUI case, for which he was committed to the county jail for 72 hours to six months, and was paroled forthwith. again concurrently with his other sentences.
Young also was assessed costs and fines.
Other defendants faced Clark for DUI with counts of driving under suspension in some cases:
• Matthew C. Lewis, 41, of Clymer, was placed in Indiana County Jail for 90 days to five years for DUI and a concurrent six months to one year for driving under suspension.
• Amanda J. Keiper, 32, of Las Vegas, Nev., was fined for driving under suspension and committed to the county jail for 72 hours to six months for DUI.
• Robin L. Fricke, 59, of Saltsburg, was fined for driving under suspension and placed on five years’ probation — but with 150 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring — for DUI.
As for the DUI-only sentences:
• David R. Bergreen, 48, of Rossiter, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months.
• Leland H. Henderson, 50, of Seward, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours, then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours, but with the restrictive condition of serving 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Chantell M. Boychuck, 38, of Cherry Tree, was placed on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of serving nine consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Thomas J. Quatro, 59, of Butler, was placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving three consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Kenneth R. Karpik, 64, of Indiana, and Oscar Valazquez-Salas, 41, of White Township, each were placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Also Friday, Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Gregory T. Kunkle, 47, of White Township, to 120 days to six months in Indiana County Jail for indirect criminal contempt.
All individuals also were assessed costs and fines.
