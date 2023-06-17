Sentences for driving under the influence dominated much of Friday’s activity before judges of Indiana County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Michael T. Clark had a revocation as part of the sentencing of Michael S. Young, 52, of New Florence, who appeared before Clark for a 2022 felony count involving chemical waste, for which he was sentenced to six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, and a 2023 misdemeanor count of DUI, for which he was committed to the county jail for 90 days to five years but paroled forthwith.