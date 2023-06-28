Indiana Area School District’s board of directors had another long list of extra duty/extra pay assignments to approve for 2023-24 at its Monday night meeting.
At the senior high school, Pam DiStefano was hired as yearbook adviser (salary $3,196), Cassidy Black as newspaper adviser ($2,500), Erik Puskar as video production coordinator ($2,811), Michael Bertig as Student Government Association adviser ($2,406), Traci Sexton as senior class adviser ($1,067), Jason Olear as music band director ($8,217), in charge of stage and instrumental groups ($1,748) and dramatics orchestra director ($2,366), Jackie Cupp as assistant band director ($3,662), Casey Williams as orchestra director ($1,365) and in charge of vocal groups ($1,748) and Casey Hoffman as band front assistant ($3,317).
Also at the senior high school, Leah Lyons was hired as dramatics coordinator (salary $5,800), show director ($2,617 per show) and choreographer ($1,162), C.J. Lyons as technical assistant for the first show, second show and musical (at $988 each), and Bethany Ryan as dramatics costume designer ($1,162). Also, Scott Shirley was hired as assistant athletic director at a salary of $8,475.
At the junior high school, Jason Rummel was hired as dramatics coordinator ($5,800 per year), vocal director ($1,631) and in charge of orchestra and instrumental groups and vocal groups ($1,365 each), Zachery Karcher was hired as orchestra director ($1,631), marching band director ($2,132) and in charge of the concert band and special groups ($1,365), while Jennifer Beer was hired as yearbook advisor and Candice Lockard as newspaper advisor (at $1,827 each).
Others hired for athletic positions along with Shirley included William Thompson as baseball head coach ($7,229) and Dan Petroff and Dennis Schultz as baseball assistant coaches ($3,062 each), Steven Cochran as track head coach ($7,229) and Bill Waryck, Matthew Daymur, George Caroff and Lisa Kinter each as track assistant coaches and Jeff Duffee and Ken Branan as junior high track assistants (each of those six getting $3,062), Matt Neil as boys’ tennis head coach ($6,128) and Shirley as assistant tennis coach ($2,322), Harold Wilson as girls’ softball head coach ($7,229) and Holly Myers as softball assistant coach ($3,062) and Hanna Barker as fall senior high cheerleader assistant ($1,720).
That brings the totals being paid out to $79,135 for non-athletic advisory positions and $59,415 for coaching positions.
The board also hired Julie Brunetto as a paraeducator at $13.25 per hour subject to a 60-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork, and Hilary Hubbard as a long-term Family & Consumer Science teacher at the junior high school at a per diem rate of $250.41 (instructional 1, step 1), pending receipt of all required paperwork.
• A Student Assistance Program agreement with Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, at no cost to the district.
• Participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics Equipment Lending Library at a cost of $150 per year.
• A $23,615.76 contract with Directec LLC for 41 vape detectors at the senior and junior high schools. Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. said there also is a silent alarm that can alert the school principals to vape usage, and the detectors also can sense loud noises such as arguments or fights.
The board said the actual value of the detectors is approximately $51,000 and is being covered by an Adagio Health grant.
• The purchase of a new public address system for $150,000, also from Directec LLC.
• Authority for approve any change order totaling less than $10,000 that is related to the East Pike renovation project to the superintendent, business manager, supervisor of buildings and grounds, and the chairperson of the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee.
Also, all change orders will be brought to the full board for approval.
The next school board meeting will be on July 17, one week later than originally scheduled, to discuss general purposes.
