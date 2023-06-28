indiana high school totem sign

Indiana Area School District’s board of directors had another long list of extra duty/extra pay assignments to approve for 2023-24 at its Monday night meeting.

At the senior high school, Pam DiStefano was hired as yearbook adviser (salary $3,196), Cassidy Black as newspaper adviser ($2,500), Erik Puskar as video production coordinator ($2,811), Michael Bertig as Student Government Association adviser ($2,406), Traci Sexton as senior class adviser ($1,067), Jason Olear as music band director ($8,217), in charge of stage and instrumental groups ($1,748) and dramatics orchestra director ($2,366), Jackie Cupp as assistant band director ($3,662), Casey Williams as orchestra director ($1,365) and in charge of vocal groups ($1,748) and Casey Hoffman as band front assistant ($3,317).