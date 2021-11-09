Another two days of traffic backups await motorists using Route 422 in the area known as Cunningham Culverts in Armstrong Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said crews will be milling and paving in that area, between junctures with Poulos and Trim Tree roads, Thursday and Friday.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said operations will require 15-minute stoppages for both lanes of traffic throughout the two days.
Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/box culvert replacement project on Route 422, between the intersections of Route 422 with Trim Tree Road and with Lions Health Camp Road. As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.
Gibbs said motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.