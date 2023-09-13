The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 office in White Township has notified Indiana Borough officials about the start of paving projects in the community.
A spokesman for the borough said South Seventh Street is scheduled for milling Sunday night, then North Fourth Street on Monday night.
The borough and PennDOT said those roadways will then be paved the following week.
As part of these projects, the borough said, several side streets around South Seventh, including Washington Street, South Avenue and Locust Street, may face temporary closures starting soon.
Also, the borough said, the contractors involved are working on Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations related to the paving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.