Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said paving is planned overnights over the next two weeks along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Weather permitting, beginning Monday and continuing through Aug. 18, crews will work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Oakland Avenue between the intersections of U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road.
PennDOT said Indian Springs Road will also be paved during this time frame, and that traffic will be directed with flaggers throughout the paving operations.
The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project being conducted by Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, with an estimated completion date in December of this year.
