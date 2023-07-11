More projects have been announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10:
PennDOT officials said Monday that the start date for the bridge replacement on East Pike Road (state Route 1002) in White Township is postponed from July 17 until July 24.
Previously scheduled to be done between July 17 and Aug. 21, District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the project now will run from July 24 through Aug. 28.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg is contractor for this $791,000 project, which will close East Pike Road between Ramsey Run Road and Stormer Road, while maintaining access to Ramsey Run Road.
Gibbs said motorists using Ramsey Run Road will turn left onto East Pike Road, then make right turns onto state Route 286, Airport Road and Geesey Road, before turning left again back onto East Pike Road.
PennDOT said there will be upcoming night work and a detour on Margaret Road as the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project continues in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Gibbs said night work will take place July 17 through 20 to excavate for a new temporary road on the west end of the project.
She said there are no anticipated lane closures, but motorists should use caution in the area and be alert for an increase in vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.
Then, from July 24 through the end of September, there will be a detour on Margaret Road as crews continue excavation and drainage work.
Gibbs said that detour includes U.S. Route 422, state routes 210 and 85, and Margaret Road (state Route 2005).
That’s the latest aspect of the $25 million Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project, realigning the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning, and including construction that spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is the contractor and has a projected completion date of June 2025 for the work.
Also in Armstrong County, PennDOT District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming secondary road maintenance in Cowanshannock, Wayne, Valley, Rayburn, Boggs and Plumcreek townships.
Derry Construction Company Inc. of Latrobe has a $4.7 million contract for that work, which is expected to begin in August and continue through Nov. 3.
“The paving contract will improve nearly 40 miles in the eastern part of Armstrong County,” said District Executive Brian Allen. “We’re very appreciative of the funding that allows us to move forward with repairs to our secondary roadways to improve the ride quality.”
State routes included in the project are: 1020 in Wayne Township; 1027 in Boggs and Wayne townships; 1028 in Cowanshannock, Wayne, Valley, and Rayburn townships; 1035 in Cowanshannock, Valley antd Boggs townships; 1037 in Wayne and Cowanshannock townships; and 2003 in Plumcreek and Cowanshannock townships.
“These improvements are the beginning of a $10 million investment over two years to improve the infrastructure of rural, secondary roadways throughout Armstrong County, said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “Reps. Donna Oberlander (and) Abby Major and I will continue work to secure funding to make necessary improvements and help advance transportation projects throughout Armstrong County. We appreciate the attention (PennDOT) Secretary (Michael) Carroll has given to this needed investment and hope more will come in the years ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.