Margaret Road work ongoing

Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is conducting the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project, which will include roadway realignment, sight distance and geometrics. It is funded through the Surface Transportation Program which provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

More projects have been announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10:

PennDOT officials said Monday that the start date for the bridge replacement on East Pike Road (state Route 1002) in White Township is postponed from July 17 until July 24.