Faculty contract negotiations continued Thursday and Friday between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the faculty union for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the other institutions in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, and PASSHE.
Spokespersons for the two sides said negotiation teams discussed assistant chairs, evaluations, extraordinary service, and consolidation issues.
They said the negotiators are slated to meet again Wednesday and Thursday, after which more sessions are in the works for July and August.
That puts the talks past the June 30 expiration date for the current PASSHE-APSCUF four-year contract, but that pact will remain in effect while negotiations continue.
The two sides said negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks. In the past, they noted, APSCUF faculty worked more than a year with an expired contract.
