More than 11,000 customers were without electric service this morning in parts of Indiana County, after a problem around 6:30 a.m. with a transmission line that knocked out substations in Shelocta and other communities.
It delayed school openings in two area districts and affected some traffic lights.
While the problem appears to be centered in the Shelocta area, a Penelec spokesman said it also affected other substations interconnected with the Shelocta outlet.
"The line itself has some sort of issue or fault," Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said. "As of right now I don't know what the root cause is."
As of 7 a.m., Penelec was reporting outages to 7,384 customers, or more than 26 percent of those in affected in Armstrong, Black Lick, Brush Valley, Burrell, Center, Conemaugh, White and Young townships and the boroughs of Homer City, Indiana, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
Meyers said crews are out "trying to get customers restored as quickly as possible." Penelec expected service back in most areas by 9:30 a.m., some by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In addition, REA was listing 3,805 customers without power, out of 24,986 in service areas, mainly in areas of southwestern Indiana and eastern Armstrong counties. No Penelec customers were without service in Armstrong County. About half had service restored before 8 a.m.
The largest number of Penelec customers out among municipalities was 3,525 out of 5,230 in White Township. That included traffic signals at Business Route 422 (West Pike/Philadelphia Street) and Ben Franklin Road and at Business Route 422 and Shelly Drive/Mill Run Drive, both just west of the Indiana Borough line.
Elsewhere, 1,531 customers were in the dark in Center Township, 1,121 next door in Homer City, both more than 90 percent of customers in either community, as well as 438 in Young Township, 370 in Armstrong Township, 131 in Black Lick Township, 102 in Conemaugh Township, and 79 (out of 82 customers total) in Shelocta.
While lights flickered in Indiana, only 72 of 6,162 customers were without service there as of 7 a.m., while 11 customers were affected in Burrell Township and fewer than five customers apiece were affected in Brush Valley Township and Saltsburg.
The power outage delayed school openings for some. Two-hour delays were reported for Ben Franklin and Eisenhower elementary schools in the Indiana Area School District, as well as for the Homer-Center School District campus along the Homer City-Center Township line.
Additionally, according to the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 SchoolCast, morning classes were canceled at Little Sprouts, Little Buds and Little Seedlings centers in Homer City.