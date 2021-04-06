DAYTON — At Dayton Elementary School on Thursday, school security guard Robert Joseph waited to see if a Dayton Elementary School student would shave his head.
Joseph, also known as Officer Robert, had offered to have his hair, which had grown long since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shaved as part of a fundraiser to raise money for expenses incurred by the family of 1-year-old Ella Grace Hunter, during her cancer treatment.
Dayton Elementary School students bought chances to shave his head in $20 blocks at $1 per chance, PTO President Rhonda Fairman said.
“Some of the kids wanted to give me mullets, some wanted to give me reverse mohawks (a strip shaved down the middle of the head), mohawks or shave my head,” Robert said.
In the end, top prize winner and second grader Hunter Kellner had two choices: he could either shave Robert’s head, or instead, shave his beard and claim the top prize.
When he decided to shave Robert’s beard and claim the top prize, Hunter was extremely excited to discover it was Oculus Quest II virtual reality gaming goggles, Robert said.
Local business people also provided one special prize each for the other grades, including two bicycles, two electric scooters and three hoverboards, he said.
Robert said students winning the prizes for the other grades included kindergartner Saylor Grafton; first-grader Bridget Fairman; Ryker Kaplon, a third-grader and Ella’s brother; fourth-grader Timothy Dixon; fifth-grader Teagan Walker and sixth-grader Ella Crawford.
The fundraiser at DES Thursday collected $1,854 for Ella’s family, Mrs. Fairman said.
An earlier T-shirt sale for Ella was also held at the school, as well as a bingo.
Fairman said the proceeds from the three events added up to $5,057.76.
Ella Grace is the granddaughter of DES third-grade teacher Suzanne Burkett, who is retiring this year.
Ella’s brothers, Ryker and Jameson Kaplon, also attend DES.
Ella is the daughter of Tyler Hunter and Nicole Rearick of Rural Valley.
She was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare childhood cancer, in February.
She has one lesion in her jaw, one on her skull, and one on a vertebrae, and has been undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the lesions.
Burkett said the doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh have given the family a “pretty good prognosis” for Ella.
She said the family has been very humbled by the overwhelming support for Ella from the people of DES and the community.
“People brought meals to my daughter for about six weeks,” Burkett said.
She said after Ella’s recent treatments, the plan is to give her chemo every three weeks for a year.
Ella has responded well to chemotherapy, Burkett said.
Another fundraiser for Ella and her family is scheduled for May 15.
On that day, the staff of Whiskey Throttled at 12416 Route 422 will sponsor both motorcycle route and Jeep route events.
Those taking part in the motorcycle route will go from Whisky Throttled to the Black Bull Steakhouse and Saloon, then to Purples, the Cool Water Saloon and back to Whiskey Throttled.
The Jeep route will go from Whiskey Throttled to the Rose Inn, Pikels BP station, Ma and Pa’s, the Grove and back to Whiskey Throttled.
Registration for the events will be from now until April 16.
The price to register for a motorcycle ride will be $20 for a single rider and $35 per couple.
The event will run from 10:15 a.m. May 15 to 12:15 a.m. May 16.
For more information, call Whiskey Throttled at (724) 545-7600, or go the Whiskey Throttled Facebook page at facebook.com/events/349141483112678.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.