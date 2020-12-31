1. Student’s artwork banned from display at Purchase Line, 33,398 views (Feb. 14)
To mark her first 100 days in school, 7-year-old Emery Turner made a string heart — bordered with 100 empty .22-caliber shells. But the elementary school refused to display it along with other works by her fellow students because, officials said, it could be seen as promoting weapons. Administrators also declined to hang a picture of the artwork.
2. Sheetz store closes after positive virus case, 17,580 (Nov. 20)
The Sheetz convenience store at 380 Philadelphia St. in Indiana was closed for a day at the end of November after the Altoona-based chain was told an employee at that location had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The store reopened the next day after it was thoroughly cleaned.
3. Pedestrian killed in parking lot, 12,855 (March 6)
A 78-year-old Blairsville woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Resort Plaza. Darlene Ann Shaffer, of 417 N. Brady St., was run over after she walked out of Rite-Aid along Resort Plaza Drive at 6:48 p.m., according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. Overman said Shaffer was struck by a driver’s side wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and was trapped under the vehicle. Rescuers had to free her, he said.
4. Complaints drive three inspections of Indiana County restaurants, 12,188 (Sept. 2)
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture agents visited Indiana County restaurants for three complaint-driven inspections, one of which was COVID-19-related, amid 30 inspections during the past month. No virus-related warnings or citations were issued to those eateries as a result of the inspections, reported for each week of August on the PDA website. The department said there were 624 inspections statewide during the week of Aug. 24-30, 39 of which were complaint-driven, while 13 were COVID-19-specific complaints. Indiana County establishments were subject to eight inspections that week, two of which were complaint-driven.
5. Two suspects jailed, two elude police in Carriage House slaying, 10,349 (Oct. 20)
Two Johnstown men were charged with homicide in connection with the fatal shooting Oct. 17 of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in an apartment complex near the campus. That brought to four the number of people accused in the slaying of Jaedyn Wright, of Pittsburgh, during what police said was a drug-related robbery in the parking lot of the Carriage House complex along Oakland Avenue.