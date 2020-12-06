Officials of Indiana-based S&T Bank said the continuing pandemic and the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases is forcing a closing of lobbies at most branches effective Tuesday.
As announced this week, those lobbies will remain closed, unless otherwise noted, through Jan. 3. Bank managers have the discretion to open those lobbies by appointment only.
Some branches, such as along Hampton Avenue in Punxsutawney and in Resort Plaza near Blairsville, already had closed their lobbies late in November or earlier this month.
Customers will be able to use the drive-thru at most branches.
Some branches, however, do not have drive-thru lanes, such as Armagh.
Previously, similar restrictions had been put into place at other major Indiana banks, including First Commonwealth, InFirst and Marion Center banks.
In all three cases, drive-thru lanes are open during normal business hours, while lobbies are open by appointment only.