Sunrise comes later and sunset comes sooner each day with the advent of autumn.
Compounding the decrease in daytime sunlight are times of fog or rain, “low-visibility conditions,” when drivers on the roads need to take extra steps to see and be seen, the state police said Monday.
At the top of the reminder list is one for motorists who rely on automatic “running lights” that generally operate at all times.
Take the extra step to manually switch on headlights, said Capt. Stephen Russo, commanding officer of Greensburg-based Troop A of the state police.
“By doing so, you are making your vehicle much more visible to others on the highway. This simple step may save your life or the life of a family member,” Russo said.
State police remind drivers that Pennsylvania law requires the use of headlights when conditions such as rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog or smoke prevents them from identifying other vehicles or people on roads from less than 1,000 feet away.
The law also requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are in operation, even intermittently, because of weather conditions.