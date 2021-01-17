CENTER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was fatally injured in a traffic crash during a brisk snowfall late Friday afternoon on Route 119 near the Lucerne Road intersection, state police reported.
Troopers at Indiana withheld the names of the drivers involved in the wreck but reported that an 88-year-old man drove north in a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the divided highway and it collided at 5:07 p.m. with a southbound car driven by a 27-year-old woman from Homer City.
Both were sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center. The man was transferred to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later died, according to the report.
The woman was treated for minor injuries.
Volunteers from Homer City and Black Lick fire departments assisted police and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene, police said.