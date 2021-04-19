An Armstrong County woman has pleaded guilty to one summary traffic citation stemming from a wreck cdthat seriously injured an Indiana teenager.
Kaylee Wofford, 19, of Rural Valley, pleaded guilty before District Judge Susanne Steffee to driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed on March 30 in Center Township.
State police at Indiana said a 2008 Honda CRV driven by Wofford hit a pole along Old Route 56 near Fabin Road.
A 17-year-old passenger in her vehicle was flown by LifeFlight to Forbes Hospital with what authorities believed to be a serious injury.
Wofford and another passenger suffered minor injuries according to a state police report.
According to court records, Wofford was assessed $123 in fines and costs.