GREEN TOWNSHIP — One driver was killed and two other injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along Route 286, north of Hickory Road in Green Township, state police at Indiana said.
Troopers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. when a westbound Chevrolet Malibu operated by Warren W. Miller, 40, of Hastings, Cambria County, crossed the double yellow line and struck an eastbound Mercury Sable operated by Christopher A. Ortman, 30, of Madera, Clearfield County.
The impact of the crash spun both vehicles around, with Ortman’s vehicle then being struck by a Volkswagen Jetta operated by Leslie A. Angert, 35, of Commodore.
A landing zone was set up to fly Miller and Ortman from the scene. State police said Ortman went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.
Miller was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and underwent emergency surgery. Angert was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to IRMC with what troopers described as a suspected minor injury.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
Clymer and Commodore volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene, with Clymer firefighters sent to set up the landing zone along Route 286.