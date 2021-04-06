HOMER CITY — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to three summary traffic tickets issued to him for causing a double-fatal traffic accident two years ago in Center Township.
State police charged that David Wilson lost control of a westbound Porsche that crossed the centerline of Route 286 near Simeone Road and hit an eastbound Toyota Rav4 driven by Makenzie Deditch, of Grafton, W.Va.
Deditch, 17, and her grandfather, Willard “Wig” Allshouse Jr., of Saltsburg, were killed in the April 19, 2019, crash. Allshouse, 67, was supervising his granddaughter, a high school senior, as she logged training hours for her driver’s examination.
Troopers at Indiana investigated the crash for 23 months before filing citations against Wilson on March 23 in Homer City District Court.
Online court records show Wilson, 56, admitted to the violations Monday.
District Judge Susanne Steffee fined Wilson $500 for careless driving resulting in unintentional death.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assesses 3 points to the record of motorists convicted of careless driving.
Steffee also fined Wilson $25 for disregarding a traffic lane and $25 for failure to drive at a safe speed. PennDOT assesses 2 points for driving too fast for conditions and no points for leaving a traffic lane.
Combined with various court costs, state assessments and the cost of postage to mail the citations to Wilson, he was ordered to pay $829.96. The court record showed that Wilson was not present for the adjudication and that the fines and costs were paid in full.
Wilson also is a defendant in an active civil lawsuit seeking damages for the deaths of Deditch and Allshouse. Relatives of the victims filed the suit in Indiana County Common Pleas Court about two months after the wreck; the sides have exchanged settlement offers, which have been sealed by the court.