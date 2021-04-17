NORTH MAHONING Township — A northern Indiana County man died in a one-car crash early today on Route 210 at Valier Road, the Indiana County coroner’s office reported.
Coroner Jerry Overman reported that Ronald Coon, 81, of Route 210, died of a head injury from the accident but may have suffered a medical problem that prompted him to lose control of his vehicle.
A passing motorist reported to authorities that Coon’s northbound vehicle hit and jumped a guardrail, traveled down an embankment and turned onto the driver’s side in a grassy area at 5:58 a.m., according to a news release from the coroner’s office. The report said Coon was unrestrained.
State police from Punxsutawney investigated the accident but released no details before press time.