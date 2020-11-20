MARION CENTER — A motorist required treatment for chest pains after a crash between the motorist’s vehicle and a deer on Richmond Road at Main Street in Marion Center late Thursday afternoon.
Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance Service and state police from the Indiana station at 5:18 p.m.
According to MCVFD, the driver incurred chest pains after an air bag deployed. State police said the trooper sent to the scene classified the crash as non-reportable, and said they had no report of anyone being transported from the scene.