DAYTON — Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company battled a fire Friday morning at Mitzi’s Place, a restaurant at 112 E. Main St. in the heart of the Armstrong County borough’s downtown business district.
“We would like to thank each and every person who has supported us over the last 10½ years,” the operators of the restaurant posted on Facebook shortly after 9 a.m. “And a huge Thank you to the Dayton fire department and all the assisting fire departments that helped put out this fire.”
The first alarm was sounded at 8:15 a.m. Other companies, including Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, were called in to assist. According to a Facebook post by the Dayton fire company, “multiple tankers, (an) aerial unit and other equipment (are) working in the area.”
Dayton volunteers asked motorists to “avoid East Main Street between State and Walnut streets” and said the alley behind the fire scene also was busy because of the fire. The Dayton firefighters said tankers were traveling south on state Route 839 to Green Apple Road.
“At this point we don’t know what will unfold with the restaurant,” the operators of Mitzi’s Place posted today on Facebook. “Please keep us in your prayers.”