AVONMORE — Firefighters from three counties were called Monday evening to deal with a 300-yard-long brush fire across the Kiskiminetas River from Avonmore in Conemaugh Township.
No injuries were reported in battling the blaze, which was discovered at 7 p.m. along Foster Road, running parallel to the Kiski not far from state Route 156 and the Avonmore bridge.
Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was the first company called to the scene, after which Iselin-West Lebanon and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township firefighters were called from Indiana County, along with Bell Township, Slickville and Washington Township firefighters from Westmoreland County and Kiski Township firefighters from Armstrong County.
Lifestat Ambulance also was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
A specific cause of the fire has not been determined. However, Tunnelton Assistant Chief Dave Bruzda said crews had been working to kill weeds along the roadway. He said all-terrain vehicles were needed to deal with the fire, while some volunteers needed to get to the scene by foot. He said volunteers remained on the scene for about two hours.
FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers said there were no power outages in the vicinity of the fire last night.