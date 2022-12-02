Firefighters from across Indiana County -- and at least one from Westmoreland County -- were involved with an apartment building blaze late Friday morning, in an apartment building at 122 North Sixth Street in downtown Indiana.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched borough police, Indiana Fire Association, the county's hazmat Team 900 and Citizens' Ambulance at 11:42 a.m.
Within the next half hour Homer City, Creekside, Clymer, Cherryhill Township, Black Lick and Coral/Graceton volunteer firefighters were dispatched.
Brush Valley and Plumville District firefighters then were called to standby in Homer City and Creekside, respectively, while Blairsville and Marion Center volunteers were dispatched at 1:08 p.m.
Bradenville volunteer firefighters from Derry Township, Westmoreland County, then were called to standby for Blairsville. Commodore, Clyde and Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers also were dispatched by ICEMA for standby duty.