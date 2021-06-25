The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is highlighting projects that will take place during the 2021 construction region in District 10, which covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
“We have quite a few projects going on throughout our district this construction season,” District 10 Executive Brian Allen said. “Improvements and enhancements are being made to our roadways and bridges to ensure we provide safe roadways for our motorists.”
Among notable ongoing projects, PennDOT said, is the widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange, as well as replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, all in White Township.
PennDOT said it anticipates completion of the $19.8 million project by the fall of 2023.
Projects that began this year include:
• Replacement of Cunningham culverts on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County. PennDOT anticipates completion of that $15.7 million project in the summer of 2022.
• Resurfacing, drainage and guiderail replacement on Marshall Road in North Mahoning Township. PennDOT anticipates completion of that $2.2 million project this fall.
• Resurfacing on Routes 954, 422 and 85 in Brush Valley, Buffington, Center, Pine and South Mahoning townships and Plumville Borough, all Indiana County, with completion anticipated this fall and the cost set at $3 million.
• Resurfacing along the southern end of the Hoodlebug Trail connector from the pedestrian underpass (along Route 119) to the Cornell Road intersection near Blairsville in Burrell Township. Completion of that $212,000 project is anticipated this fall.
In nearby areas, replacement is to begin of three structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiskiminetas River in Kiskiminetas Township, both Armstrong County.
The work is expected to take until December 2023 and cost $5 million.
Also in Kiskiminetas Township, completion is anticipated this fall on the $399,299 replacement of Baker Hollow Bridge replacement on State Route 2033.