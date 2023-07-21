A Homer City area man has been sentenced for a variety of charges by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Shawn L. Lyman, 50, of Center Township, was given concurrent sentences in three 2023 cases:
• For indecent exposure, resisting arrest and simple assault, he was committed to Indiana County Jail for 90 days, then placed on probation for the remainder of a two-year term, with the restrictive condition of serving six consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, at each count.
• For two counts of simple assault, the same sentence.
• For driving under the influence, five days to six months in the county jail, for which he was paroled forthwith.
Also Thursday in Common Pleas Court, Clark issued other sentences for driving under the influence.
In the case of Michael J. Ressler, 22, of White Township, it was for felony counts of DUI, driving under DUI-related suspension, and possession of a firearm with the manufacturer’s number altered, all from 2022.
He was sentenced to 15 months to seven years in a state correctional institution for the firearm count, then 12 months to seven years in a state prison for the DUI count, and then a fine for the third count.
That sentence was to take effect at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when he was to report to Indiana County Jail.
In the case of James A. Baker, 61, of Commodore, it was for two DUI occurrences in 2023. He was given concurrent sentences of six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Others sentenced for DUI by Clark included:
• Jeffrey A. Howell, 51, of Portage, 48 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, for a 2022 case, but was paroled forthwith.
• Craig A. Rellick, 35, of Blairsville, 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail, for a 2022 case.
• George Uadiski Jr., 79, of White Township, six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 60 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2022 case.
• Brittany N. Reed, 33, of Kent, effective July 31, 10 days in Indiana County Jail, then probation for five years less 10 days, including 120 consecutive days on house arrest, in a 2022 case.
• Todd A. Harris, 48, of Derry, 96 hours in Indiana County Jail, then probation for six months less 96 hours, including 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2022 case.
• Jeffrey N. Risinger, 36, of Blairsville, to six months’ probation, including 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2023 case.
• James E. Farbarik, 56, of Export, 96 hours in Indiana County Jail, then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours but including 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2023 case.
• Todd D. Yarnell Jr., 25, of Brush Valley Township, six months’ probation including 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2023 case.
• Raymond C. Stambaugh, 76, of Arcadia, six months’ probation, including 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2023 case.
• William R. Ryan, 60, of Rayne Township, 96 hours in Indiana County Jail, then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours but including 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, in a 2023 case.
All also were assessed fines and court costs.
Also Thursday, Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Gage E. Eaglehouse, 27, of Loyalhanna, to one year’s probation plus fines and costs, for criminal mischief and possession of instruments of crime.
