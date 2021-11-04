vote button.jpg
Picasa

Here are the results of voting in Indiana County municipalities in the Nov. 2, general election.

All are four-year terms unless otherwise noted.

For posts with no candidates listed, no one was on the ballot.

An asterisk denotes winners. 

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Patrick Dougherty, D, 7,516

*Gina Force, R, 13,174

COUNTY CORONER

*Jerry Overman, D/R, 19,006

REGISTER OF WILLS, RECORDER OF DEEDS & CLERK OF ORPHANS’ COURT

Marlene M. Connelly, D, 6,368

*Maria Jack, R, 14,100

TREASURER

*Kimberly McCullough, R, 17,619

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 40-3-02

*Susanne V. Steffee, D/R, 5,330

ARMAGH BOROUGH

No one on the ballot for auditor, mayor, member of council (3 for four-year term; 1 for two-year term), tax collector, judge of election and inspector of election (1 each party)

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Linda Fleming, D, 615

• Constable, six-year term

*Frederick G. Yarnick, R, 741

• Supervisor, six-year term

*William G. Reeger, R, 742

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Chantelle Todd, R, 747

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Marcia Hartman, R, 539

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

*Terry Young, D, 160

*Denise Weiss, R, 443

BANKS TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Carole Pierce, R, 207

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Terry Pierce, R, 188

• Tax Collector, four-year term

*Amanda Farmery, R, 138

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Carole Pierce, R, 208

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Rose L. Temchulla, R, 202

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Timothy N. Stewart, R, 360

• Tax collector, four-year term

Sandra Kirkland, D, 128

*Tiffany Stewart, R, 300

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

• Constable Ward 1, six-year term

• Constable Ward 2, six-year term

• Constable Ward 3, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

*Ronald E. Evanko, D, 595

• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term

*Kaitlyn Sagely, D, 186

• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term

Neila Diane Johnson, D, 116

*Robert Startari, R, 159

• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term

*Jeff Marshall, D/R, 234

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Jonathan J. Santoro, D/R, 788

• Judge of Election Ward 1, four-year term

*Joan K. Reynolds, R, 225

• Judge of Election Ward 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election Ward 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 3, four-year term

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

*Charles Westover, D, 374

• Supervisor, six-year term

Richard Coffman, D, 222

*Cody Baroni, R, 295

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Gloria Mitchell, D/R, 504

• Judge of Election

*Noah Clevenger, R, 459

• Inspector of Election

*Connie Evans, R, 461

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Donald A. Davis, R, 308

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Barbara Bailey, D, 182

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Linda Bufagna, D, 52

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*Karen Mack, D, 92

*Jennifer E. Henry, R, 178

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

*Terri L. Thomas, D, 54

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Larry Henry, R, 724

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Brenda J. Pizer, D, 648

Ganene R. Smith, R, 264

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Laura Hutcheson, R, 308

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Kathy Cornman, R, 457

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*Sueann Markel, D, 119

*Terry Semsick, R, 243

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

*Robin L. Fisher, D, 192

*Dolores Donelson, R, 346

CANOE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Kimberly Holeva, D/R, 259

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

*John A. Pisano Jr., D/R, 250

• Supervisor, six-year term

Dwight A. Winebark, D, 75

*Thomas R. Baun, R, 230

• Tax Collector, four-year term

*Vicki Best, D/R, 295

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Pearleen G. Spicher, R, 282

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Barbara J. Mack, D, 220

CENTER TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*John Tony Maggio, D, 1,032

• Auditor, four-year term

*James A. Cutshall, D/R, 1,104

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Dave Butch Smyers, D, 503

*Paul Colgan, R, 823

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Monica Lazor Jones, D/R, 1,194

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Patty Gaydosh, D, 284

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

*Eva R. Yancy, D, 292

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

*Susan Kozele, D, 450

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Catherine G. Hildebrand, R, 667

• Constable, six-year term

*Russell Leap, D/R, 673

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Terry Stiffler, R, 651

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Karen L. Markel, D/R, 699

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Kathryn S. Porter, R, 462

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Cynthia L. Misko, R, 203

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

*Ruth Ann Fulton, R, 469

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

*Holly Srock, R, 42

• Member of Council, two-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Arlan L. Kratz, R, 56

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

CLYMER BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

*Christina M. King, R, 157

• Constable, six-year term

• Member of council, four-year term (vote for 4)

*Louis Tate, D, 157

*Stephanie A. Brilhart, D, 144

*John A. Hughmanic, D, 138

*Jeffrey Gromley, D/R, 207

• Member of Council, two-year term

*Kirby Griffin, D, 176

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Daniel Berkey, D/R, 265

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Daniel Berkey, R, 258

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

*Susan Myers Super, D, 131

*Sandra K. Heller, R, 149

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Donald C. Fink Sr., D/R, 493

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Scott Corbin, D/R, 523

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Margaret E. Karp, D, 74

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Toni Lee Cramer, R, 278

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

*Carol Elwood, R, 168

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*Sandra M. Becker, D, 32

*Carla J. Jones, R, 59

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

*Hope D. Reid, R, 285

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

*Esther Ciocca, D, 155

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

*Robert Lee Rossiter Jr., R, 39

• Member of Council, four-year term (vote for 3)

*Robert C. Fairman, R, 65

*Joshua I. Anderson, R, 56

*Jessica McCunn, R, 53

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Judy Groom, D, 64

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Gail Smith, D, 66

ERNEST BOROUGH

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

*Sandra M. Waldenville, R, 55

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Member of Council, two-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

GLENN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax Collector, four-year term

*Elizabeth Beth Smochek, D, 61

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

GRANT TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Sharon Stewart, D, 171

• Auditor, two-year term

• Supervisor, four-year term

Jon Perry, D, 101

*Robert E. Sheesley, R, 123

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Rebecca J. Goss, R, 214

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Darla J. Coble, R, 216

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

*Sharon Stewart, D, 76

*Tammy Denise Diamond, R, 145

GREEN TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Lisa Syster, R, 722

• Auditor, four-year term

*Robin Sarnovsky, R, 716

• Supervisor, six-year term

Allen L. Shirley, D, 156

*David Powell, R, 596

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Patty Ferringer Houck, D/R, 747

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R, 299

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

*Bonnie J. Pozzini James, D, 101

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*Hazel Helmick, D, 67

*John Hanayik, R, 253

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

*Patricia A. Bash, D, 121

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

*Arlene Wanatosky, D, 329

• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for four)

*Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 327

*Christina Worcester, D, 292

*Matthew Black, D, 281

• Member of Council, two-year term (vote for 2)

*Jennifer Jaworski, D, 292

*Richard Jones, D, 287

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Thomas Brett Citeroni, D/R, 405

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Sheila Charnego, R, 235

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Kathleen A. McAnulty, R, 138

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

*Margaret Susan Snyder, D, 244

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

*Bonita Craft, D, 83

*Marie Day, R, 69

INDIANA BOROUGH

• Constable Ward 1, six-year term

• Constable Ward 2, six-year term

*Jesse Michael Webber, L, 437

• Constable Ward 3, six-year term

*Michael Mulgrew, D/R, 353

• Constable Ward 4, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Joseph Trimarchi, D, 943

*William B. Simmons, R, 954

• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term

*Joshua Kratsa, D, 280

• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term (Vote for 2)

*Gerald Smith, D, 328

*Donald Lancaster, D, 316

Jesse Collier, R, 277

Shavonne Arthurs, R, 294

• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term (Vote for 2)

*Betsy Sarneso, D, 195

Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 167

*Luke Debuyser, R, 194

Don Hanni, R, 179

• Member of Council Ward 4, four-year term

Sara Stewart, D, 178

*Tamara Collazzo, R, 183

• Tax collector, four-year term

James P. Smith Jr., D, 597

*William C. Lundstrom II, R, 1,298

• Judge of Election 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*John Henry Steelman, D, 236

*Tammy L. Weaver, R, 246

• Judge of Election 2/1, four-year term

• Judge of Election 2/2, four-year term

*Ken Watkins, D, 337

• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term

• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Judge of Election 3/4, four-year term

*Susan Deemer, R, 165

• Judge of Election 4, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 2/1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 2/2, four-year term (1 each party)

*Sarah Watkins, D, 238

*Marie McCoy, R, 190

• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/4, four-year term

*Elaine Mulvihill, D, 155

• Inspector of Election 4, four-year term

*Karen B. Cass, R, 278

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Kimberly June Potts, R, 296

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Brian Fike, R, 290

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Debra J. Askew, D/R, 287

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Paula Griffith, D, 264

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

*Marilyn Gleason, D, 55

*Karen Gromley, R, 261

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Darla D. Travis, R, 229

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Dean A. Martin, R, 229

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Karen Jordan Blose, R, 242

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Kathy A. Martin, R, 235

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Raymond Irwin, R, 340

• Constable, six-year term

*Terry L. Miller Sr., R, 321

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Bryan Pritchard, R, 333

• Tax collector, four-year term

Elizabeth Hermann, D, 99

*Tyler Foose, R, 268

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Celeste Irwin, R, 342

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Darla A. Smith, R, 331

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Gerald W. Barrett, R, 53

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Alice Ferringer, D/R, 85

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Melissa Lightner, R, 110

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Louise Devaughn, R, 111

MARION CENTER BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of council, four-year term

• Member of council, two-year term

*Jerry V. Snyder, R, 90

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Sharon I. Ackerson, R, 121

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*James L. Sisitki, R, 113

• Inspector of election, four-year term

*Pamela McManus, R, 97

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Diane Ford, D, 219

• Auditor, four-year term

*April Boyer, D, 220

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Edward M. Freno, R, 278

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D/R, 321

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Nancy M. Duck, R, 303

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Suzanne Globun, D/R, 308

PINE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Christopher Cameron, R, 338

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Joan C. Stupic, D, 377

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Sharon J. Roles, R, 182

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

*Linda Shultz, R, 85

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

*Judith K. Hill, D, 64

*Judith A. Miller, R, 142

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

*Joseph Shultz, R, 85

PLUMVILLE BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax Collector, four-year term

*Gary L. McIntire, R, 54

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Joan S. Yagle, R, 54

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

RAYNE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, two-year term

*Rachelle A. Winters, R, 726

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Wendi Strittmatter, D, 302

*Tyler Keith, R, 545

• Supervisor, two-year term

Wendi Strittmatter, D, 329

*Tyler Keith, R, 516

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Bobbie Farren, D/R, 800

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Wanda K. Rising, R, 764

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Donna Mae Ruffner, R, 752

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

Karen M. Cumberledge, D, 106

*Douglas S. Kull, R, 119

• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for 4)

*John A. Lombardo, D, 149

*Terry D. Cumberledge, D, 121

*Abraham Kline, D/R, 163

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Bonnie McGregor, D, 196

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

*Donna Spallone, D, 115

*Robin Jayne Manning, R, 107

SHELOCTA BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

*Rita Schreckengost, R, 19

• Member of Council, four-year term

*Matthew Schreckengost, R, 19

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Nellie Dunlap, R, 22

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Patricia McConnell, R, 21

SMICKSBURG BOROUGH

• Auditor, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Timothy R. Marshall, D, 154

*Luke Vanhorn, R, 307

Jesse Shotts, I, 24

• Tax collector, four-year term

*June E. Thomas, D/R, 551

• Judge of Election, four-year term

*Kathie J. Vanhorn, R, 516

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

*Bonnie L. Brewer, R, 477

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Auditor, two-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Kenneth A. Umholtz, R, 475

• Tax Collector, four-year term

*Tina Bartlebaugh, D, 236

*Donna Jean Krall, R, 363

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

*Rhoda M. Stewart, D, 273

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

*Georgette Y. Janicsko, R, 196

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

*Omar Wagner, R, 476

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

*Jerry Lichtenfels, D, 217

Kevin D. Baird, R, 206

Scott L. Rodkey, I, 48

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Debbie Boring, D/R, 555

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Judy Snyder, D, 229

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Denise M. Miljenovich, R, 236

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

*Delores Thompson, R, 258

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Marceda A. Smith, R, 246

WHITE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term (Vote for 2)

Judy Holliday, D, 1,760

Carolyn Princes, D, 1,332

*Sandra Gillette, R, 2,458

*Gail L. McCauley, R, 2,517

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Jeff Mack, D/R, 4,078

• Judge of Election 1, four-year term

*Hilliary Magas, R, 584

• Judge of Election 2, four-year term

*Dianne M. Colley, R, 800

• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term

*Vickie Enciso, D, 494

• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term

*James R. Evans II, R, 452

• Judge of Election 3/3, four-year term

*Lynda M. Burner, R, 323

• Judge of Election 4/5, four-year term

*Joan Peterman, D, 465

• Judge of Election 6, four-year term

*Christine Evans, R, 373

• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term

*Marilyn Magas, R, 588

• Inspector of Election 2, four-year term

*Lynn Misko, R, 794

• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term

*Juanita A. Bufalini, D, 474

• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/3, four-year term (1 each party)

*Paula Borish Daskivich, D, 221

*Jenna-Marie Celtnieks, R, 206

• Inspector of Election 4/5, four-year term (1 each party)

*Patricia Anne Holmes, D, 287

*Margaret Marshall, R, 352

• Inspector of Election 6, four-year term

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Donald L. Maryai, D, 159

*James Blair, R, 294

• Tax collector, four-year term

*Patty Fairbanks, R, 379

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

*Teresa Bachy, D, 172

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

*Brenda Fasenmyer, D, 54

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

*Patti Veshinfsky, D, 182

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Lynda Michele Penrose, D, 50

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

 

Tags