Here are the results of voting in Indiana County municipalities in the Nov. 2, general election.
All are four-year terms unless otherwise noted.
For posts with no candidates listed, no one was on the ballot.
An asterisk denotes winners.
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
Patrick Dougherty, D, 7,516
*Gina Force, R, 13,174
COUNTY CORONER
*Jerry Overman, D/R, 19,006
REGISTER OF WILLS, RECORDER OF DEEDS & CLERK OF ORPHANS’ COURT
Marlene M. Connelly, D, 6,368
*Maria Jack, R, 14,100
TREASURER
*Kimberly McCullough, R, 17,619
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 40-3-02
*Susanne V. Steffee, D/R, 5,330
ARMAGH BOROUGH
No one on the ballot for auditor, mayor, member of council (3 for four-year term; 1 for two-year term), tax collector, judge of election and inspector of election (1 each party)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Linda Fleming, D, 615
• Constable, six-year term
*Frederick G. Yarnick, R, 741
• Supervisor, six-year term
*William G. Reeger, R, 742
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Chantelle Todd, R, 747
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Marcia Hartman, R, 539
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)
*Terry Young, D, 160
*Denise Weiss, R, 443
BANKS TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Carole Pierce, R, 207
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Terry Pierce, R, 188
• Tax Collector, four-year term
*Amanda Farmery, R, 138
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Carole Pierce, R, 208
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Rose L. Temchulla, R, 202
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Timothy N. Stewart, R, 360
• Tax collector, four-year term
Sandra Kirkland, D, 128
*Tiffany Stewart, R, 300
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
• Constable Ward 1, six-year term
• Constable Ward 2, six-year term
• Constable Ward 3, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
*Ronald E. Evanko, D, 595
• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term
*Kaitlyn Sagely, D, 186
• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term
Neila Diane Johnson, D, 116
*Robert Startari, R, 159
• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term
*Jeff Marshall, D/R, 234
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Jonathan J. Santoro, D/R, 788
• Judge of Election Ward 1, four-year term
*Joan K. Reynolds, R, 225
• Judge of Election Ward 2, four-year term
• Judge of Election Ward 3, four-year term
• Inspector of Election Ward 1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election Ward 2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election Ward 3, four-year term
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
*Charles Westover, D, 374
• Supervisor, six-year term
Richard Coffman, D, 222
*Cody Baroni, R, 295
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Gloria Mitchell, D/R, 504
• Judge of Election
*Noah Clevenger, R, 459
• Inspector of Election
*Connie Evans, R, 461
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Donald A. Davis, R, 308
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Barbara Bailey, D, 182
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Linda Bufagna, D, 52
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*Karen Mack, D, 92
*Jennifer E. Henry, R, 178
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
*Terri L. Thomas, D, 54
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Larry Henry, R, 724
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Brenda J. Pizer, D, 648
Ganene R. Smith, R, 264
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Laura Hutcheson, R, 308
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Kathy Cornman, R, 457
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*Sueann Markel, D, 119
*Terry Semsick, R, 243
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)
*Robin L. Fisher, D, 192
*Dolores Donelson, R, 346
CANOE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Kimberly Holeva, D/R, 259
• Auditor, four-year term
• Constable, six-year term
*John A. Pisano Jr., D/R, 250
• Supervisor, six-year term
Dwight A. Winebark, D, 75
*Thomas R. Baun, R, 230
• Tax Collector, four-year term
*Vicki Best, D/R, 295
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Pearleen G. Spicher, R, 282
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Barbara J. Mack, D, 220
CENTER TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*John Tony Maggio, D, 1,032
• Auditor, four-year term
*James A. Cutshall, D/R, 1,104
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
Dave Butch Smyers, D, 503
*Paul Colgan, R, 823
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Monica Lazor Jones, D/R, 1,194
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Patty Gaydosh, D, 284
• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
*Eva R. Yancy, D, 292
• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term
*Susan Kozele, D, 450
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Catherine G. Hildebrand, R, 667
• Constable, six-year term
*Russell Leap, D/R, 673
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Terry Stiffler, R, 651
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Karen L. Markel, D/R, 699
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Kathryn S. Porter, R, 462
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Cynthia L. Misko, R, 203
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
*Ruth Ann Fulton, R, 469
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
CHERRY TREE BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Member of Council, four-year term
*Holly Srock, R, 42
• Member of Council, two-year term
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Arlan L. Kratz, R, 56
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
CLYMER BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
*Christina M. King, R, 157
• Constable, six-year term
• Member of council, four-year term (vote for 4)
*Louis Tate, D, 157
*Stephanie A. Brilhart, D, 144
*John A. Hughmanic, D, 138
*Jeffrey Gromley, D/R, 207
• Member of Council, two-year term
*Kirby Griffin, D, 176
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Daniel Berkey, D/R, 265
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Daniel Berkey, R, 258
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)
*Susan Myers Super, D, 131
*Sandra K. Heller, R, 149
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Donald C. Fink Sr., D/R, 493
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Scott Corbin, D/R, 523
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Margaret E. Karp, D, 74
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Toni Lee Cramer, R, 278
• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term
*Carol Elwood, R, 168
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*Sandra M. Becker, D, 32
*Carla J. Jones, R, 59
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
*Hope D. Reid, R, 285
• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term
*Esther Ciocca, D, 155
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
*Robert Lee Rossiter Jr., R, 39
• Member of Council, four-year term (vote for 3)
*Robert C. Fairman, R, 65
*Joshua I. Anderson, R, 56
*Jessica McCunn, R, 53
• Tax collector, four-year term
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Judy Groom, D, 64
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Gail Smith, D, 66
ERNEST BOROUGH
• Constable, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
*Sandra M. Waldenville, R, 55
• Member of Council, four-year term
• Member of Council, two-year term
• Tax collector, four-year term
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
GLENN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
• Member of Council, four-year term
• Tax Collector, four-year term
*Elizabeth Beth Smochek, D, 61
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
GRANT TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Sharon Stewart, D, 171
• Auditor, two-year term
• Supervisor, four-year term
Jon Perry, D, 101
*Robert E. Sheesley, R, 123
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Rebecca J. Goss, R, 214
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Darla J. Coble, R, 216
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)
*Sharon Stewart, D, 76
*Tammy Denise Diamond, R, 145
GREEN TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Lisa Syster, R, 722
• Auditor, four-year term
*Robin Sarnovsky, R, 716
• Supervisor, six-year term
Allen L. Shirley, D, 156
*David Powell, R, 596
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Patty Ferringer Houck, D/R, 747
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R, 299
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term
*Bonnie J. Pozzini James, D, 101
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*Hazel Helmick, D, 67
*John Hanayik, R, 253
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term
*Patricia A. Bash, D, 121
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
• Constable, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
*Arlene Wanatosky, D, 329
• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for four)
*Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 327
*Christina Worcester, D, 292
*Matthew Black, D, 281
• Member of Council, two-year term (vote for 2)
*Jennifer Jaworski, D, 292
*Richard Jones, D, 287
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Thomas Brett Citeroni, D/R, 405
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Sheila Charnego, R, 235
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Kathleen A. McAnulty, R, 138
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
*Margaret Susan Snyder, D, 244
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)
*Bonita Craft, D, 83
*Marie Day, R, 69
INDIANA BOROUGH
• Constable Ward 1, six-year term
• Constable Ward 2, six-year term
*Jesse Michael Webber, L, 437
• Constable Ward 3, six-year term
*Michael Mulgrew, D/R, 353
• Constable Ward 4, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
Joseph Trimarchi, D, 943
*William B. Simmons, R, 954
• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term
*Joshua Kratsa, D, 280
• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term (Vote for 2)
*Gerald Smith, D, 328
*Donald Lancaster, D, 316
Jesse Collier, R, 277
Shavonne Arthurs, R, 294
• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term (Vote for 2)
*Betsy Sarneso, D, 195
Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 167
*Luke Debuyser, R, 194
Don Hanni, R, 179
• Member of Council Ward 4, four-year term
Sara Stewart, D, 178
*Tamara Collazzo, R, 183
• Tax collector, four-year term
James P. Smith Jr., D, 597
*William C. Lundstrom II, R, 1,298
• Judge of Election 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*John Henry Steelman, D, 236
*Tammy L. Weaver, R, 246
• Judge of Election 2/1, four-year term
• Judge of Election 2/2, four-year term
*Ken Watkins, D, 337
• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term
• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term
• Judge of Election 3/4, four-year term
*Susan Deemer, R, 165
• Judge of Election 4, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 2/1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 2/2, four-year term (1 each party)
*Sarah Watkins, D, 238
*Marie McCoy, R, 190
• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 3/4, four-year term
*Elaine Mulvihill, D, 155
• Inspector of Election 4, four-year term
*Karen B. Cass, R, 278
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Kimberly June Potts, R, 296
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Brian Fike, R, 290
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Debra J. Askew, D/R, 287
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Paula Griffith, D, 264
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)
*Marilyn Gleason, D, 55
*Karen Gromley, R, 261
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Darla D. Travis, R, 229
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Dean A. Martin, R, 229
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Karen Jordan Blose, R, 242
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Kathy A. Martin, R, 235
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Raymond Irwin, R, 340
• Constable, six-year term
*Terry L. Miller Sr., R, 321
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Bryan Pritchard, R, 333
• Tax collector, four-year term
Elizabeth Hermann, D, 99
*Tyler Foose, R, 268
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Celeste Irwin, R, 342
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Darla A. Smith, R, 331
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Auditor, four-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Gerald W. Barrett, R, 53
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Alice Ferringer, D/R, 85
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Melissa Lightner, R, 110
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Louise Devaughn, R, 111
MARION CENTER BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
• Member of council, four-year term
• Member of council, two-year term
*Jerry V. Snyder, R, 90
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Sharon I. Ackerson, R, 121
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*James L. Sisitki, R, 113
• Inspector of election, four-year term
*Pamela McManus, R, 97
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Diane Ford, D, 219
• Auditor, four-year term
*April Boyer, D, 220
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Edward M. Freno, R, 278
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D/R, 321
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Nancy M. Duck, R, 303
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Suzanne Globun, D/R, 308
PINE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Christopher Cameron, R, 338
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Joan C. Stupic, D, 377
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Sharon J. Roles, R, 182
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term
*Linda Shultz, R, 85
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)
*Judith K. Hill, D, 64
*Judith A. Miller, R, 142
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term
*Joseph Shultz, R, 85
PLUMVILLE BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
• Member of Council, four-year term
• Tax Collector, four-year term
*Gary L. McIntire, R, 54
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Joan S. Yagle, R, 54
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Auditor, two-year term
*Rachelle A. Winters, R, 726
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
Wendi Strittmatter, D, 302
*Tyler Keith, R, 545
• Supervisor, two-year term
Wendi Strittmatter, D, 329
*Tyler Keith, R, 516
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Bobbie Farren, D/R, 800
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Wanda K. Rising, R, 764
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Donna Mae Ruffner, R, 752
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
Karen M. Cumberledge, D, 106
*Douglas S. Kull, R, 119
• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for 4)
*John A. Lombardo, D, 149
*Terry D. Cumberledge, D, 121
*Abraham Kline, D/R, 163
• Tax collector, four-year term
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Bonnie McGregor, D, 196
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)
*Donna Spallone, D, 115
*Robin Jayne Manning, R, 107
SHELOCTA BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
*Rita Schreckengost, R, 19
• Member of Council, four-year term
*Matthew Schreckengost, R, 19
• Tax collector, four-year term
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Nellie Dunlap, R, 22
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Patricia McConnell, R, 21
SMICKSBURG BOROUGH
• Auditor, six-year term
• Mayor, four-year term
• Member of Council, four-year term
• Tax collector, four-year term
• Judge of Election, four-year term
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
Timothy R. Marshall, D, 154
*Luke Vanhorn, R, 307
Jesse Shotts, I, 24
• Tax collector, four-year term
*June E. Thomas, D/R, 551
• Judge of Election, four-year term
*Kathie J. Vanhorn, R, 516
• Inspector of Election, four-year term
*Bonnie L. Brewer, R, 477
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Auditor, four-year term
• Auditor, two-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Kenneth A. Umholtz, R, 475
• Tax Collector, four-year term
*Tina Bartlebaugh, D, 236
*Donna Jean Krall, R, 363
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
*Rhoda M. Stewart, D, 273
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
*Georgette Y. Janicsko, R, 196
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
*Omar Wagner, R, 476
• Auditor, four-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
*Jerry Lichtenfels, D, 217
Kevin D. Baird, R, 206
Scott L. Rodkey, I, 48
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Debbie Boring, D/R, 555
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Judy Snyder, D, 229
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Denise M. Miljenovich, R, 236
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
*Delores Thompson, R, 258
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
Marceda A. Smith, R, 246
WHITE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term (Vote for 2)
Judy Holliday, D, 1,760
Carolyn Princes, D, 1,332
*Sandra Gillette, R, 2,458
*Gail L. McCauley, R, 2,517
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Jeff Mack, D/R, 4,078
• Judge of Election 1, four-year term
*Hilliary Magas, R, 584
• Judge of Election 2, four-year term
*Dianne M. Colley, R, 800
• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term
*Vickie Enciso, D, 494
• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term
*James R. Evans II, R, 452
• Judge of Election 3/3, four-year term
*Lynda M. Burner, R, 323
• Judge of Election 4/5, four-year term
*Joan Peterman, D, 465
• Judge of Election 6, four-year term
*Christine Evans, R, 373
• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term
*Marilyn Magas, R, 588
• Inspector of Election 2, four-year term
*Lynn Misko, R, 794
• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term
*Juanita A. Bufalini, D, 474
• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term
• Inspector of Election 3/3, four-year term (1 each party)
*Paula Borish Daskivich, D, 221
*Jenna-Marie Celtnieks, R, 206
• Inspector of Election 4/5, four-year term (1 each party)
*Patricia Anne Holmes, D, 287
*Margaret Marshall, R, 352
• Inspector of Election 6, four-year term
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor, six-year term
• Auditor, four-year term
• Constable, six-year term
• Supervisor, six-year term
Donald L. Maryai, D, 159
*James Blair, R, 294
• Tax collector, four-year term
*Patty Fairbanks, R, 379
• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term
*Teresa Bachy, D, 172
• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term
*Brenda Fasenmyer, D, 54
• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term
• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term
*Patti Veshinfsky, D, 182
• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term
Lynda Michele Penrose, D, 50
• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term