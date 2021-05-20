While you were cooped up doing jigsaw puzzles to elude the coronavirus, Indiana’s Jimmy Stewart Museum weathered the lockdown with a reconfiguration of the archives and exhibits in the Indiana Community Center building.
The halls and galleries have new looks as the celebrity tribute site — a genre of its own in the tourism world — ramps up for the 2021 travel season.
The pandemic wiped out most of the 2020 season but especially the glitz that had been planned for one year ago today, the museum’s 25th anniversary. A gala banquet and a visit by Jimmy Stewart’s daughters had been in the works.
Making ballyhoo of a 26th anniversary wouldn’t be nearly the promotional magnet, but it’s not going without notice. Buy one/get one free admissions and complimentary Harvey cookies await guests as they pop out the third-floor elevator door — and as they confront a floor-to-ceiling spray-paint-on-brick mural of Indiana’s best known native son.
Enthusiasm hasn’t dimmed for Executive Director Janie McKirgan. She has executed the vision she had for the Jimmy Stewart Museum when she joined the staff in late 2019, months before COVID-19.
Displays follow themes of Stewart’s life. There’s half a hallway dedicated only to his Hollywood awards, where everything but Stewart’s Oscars (Best Actor, “The Philadelphia Story,” and another for lifetime achievement) has been shown over the years. New to the exhibit: Stewart’s tuxedo, neatly pressed and mounted near the framed photos showing Stewart wearing said tux, holding said awards.
The Indiana gallery captures Stewart’s childhood. One room is a mockup of his bedroom, faithful in every detail from the sample of his algebra homework to the headboard on his bed. The only exception is the DVD player, one of several showing movies throughout the museum.
“We never had a military gallery. So it’s the Aviation and Military Gallery, with a whole timeline of aviation and what the world was doing, what Jimmy was doing, a World War II timeline making it a bit more educational,” McKirgan said.
Many newly uncovered relics from Stewart’s personal and public lives are out there for view. The secrets won’t be spoiled here. Buy a ticket.
There’s even a special wall dedicated to photos of Stewart with other celebrities and appearing as a guest on multitudes of TV shows.
Phases of Stewart’s film career get their own corners. The Westerns, the Hitchcock films, his latter days, and his salad days — the Frank Capra films, including a permanent “It’s A Wonderful Life” exhibit.
That brings a flash to McKirgan’s eyes. The 75th anniversary of the release of “It’s A Wonderful Life” lies ahead this Christmas season. It stands to be a promotional bonanza.
Actress Karolyn Grimes, who played ZuZu Bailey as a toddler in “Wonderful Life,” has committed to visit and sit as the grand marshal of the parade on Light Up Night in November in Downtown Indiana.
“I think the junior high is considering putting on ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ so we’ll have her go speak to them,” McKirgan said.
“She’s putting out a new cookbook, so we’ll have a signing here.”
Months remain for the museum to firm up Grimes’ schedule. In that time, McKirgan said, she hopes that pandemic restrictions will all be gone.
o o o
The museum opened on May 20, 1995, Stewart’s 87th birthday, and two short years before Stewart’s death.
Instead of it growing stagnant and dusty, its foundation board members and managing directors have committed their work to keep the museum in touch with contemporary film fans’ interests.
Today’s filmgoers, attached to their cellphones and pads, are catered to with development of selfie photo backdrops and technology-based features.
“We’re doing a lot more social media, and you can get your wings!” she said. Visitors can channel Clarence, the angel in “Wonderful Life,” by fitting themselves with a set of wings painted on a wall in the museum lobby.
Ding!
Jimmy Stewart Museum has a page on Facebook. The gift shop has an e-commerce component for online shopping on the museum website.
“We have an intern who is working on QR codes, so they can listen (on their phones) to his acceptance speech for his Academy Award, they can hear him talk about his military career, you can hear an excerpt from ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,’” McKirgan said.
“We also had some money given to us for a new screen and sound system in the theater. We’re getting bids for that now. We’ll have more of a ‘surround sound’ and a crisper screen.”
McKirgan said the museum itself realized its “wonderful life” over the past few months with gift after gift of money to keep it alive during the absence of visitors and gift shop patrons during the pandemic.
“We’re doing well because local companies — Reschini Agency, First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank and InFirst Bank — stepped forward to sponsor our galleries, and because people wanted this place to stay open and sent money. I felt like George Bailey at the end of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ when the community came together and helped us out. We really are lucky that we are surviving the pandemic.”
McKirgan said the museum offered naming rights and signed five-year contracts with the corporate benefactors before the pandemic began. That cash flow, she said, helped the museum to survive.
“Originally we were going to use the money on touch-screen exhibits and fancy new stuff. We ended up using it to keep our doors open. So we are really grateful,” she said.
o o o
The museum welcomed guests from 49 states (not Hawaii) and nine other nations in 2019 before the virus set in.
The in-person traffic dried up last year but McKirgan said she gave more interviews in 2020 than any other year the museum has been open.
“I think ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ really rang true and hit home with people who were helping out each other, and helping their neighbors, with that feel of ‘we’re all in this together,’” she said.
Recently a busload of 15-year-old school students from Pittsburgh toured the museum. She admitted she didn’t know why.
Early this year, McKirgan said, the current-events debate of filibusters in the U.S. Capitol inspired people to contact the museum to learn about Stewart’s epic Jefferson Smith speech in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
“That was in the news and people were fascinated with the filibuster and what it is,” she said.
Yet the aging fans of Stewart’s golden-age films still sustain the museum, she said.
“I think he lives on because of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ It’s a family tradition. But a lot of people … the World War II era, it’s really big, we get a lot of veterans and people who are fascinated with that,” McKirgan said. “But we get a lot of people in their 40s and 50s, which sort of surprises me.”
The national draw of the museum, McKirgan lamented, isn’t matched in the Indiana community.
“Be a tourist in your own hometown! Come out and check what we have right here,” McKirgan said.
o o o
Pandemic mitigation measures are being lifted. Thus far, the indoor attendance limits haven’t required the museum to turn people away at the door.
The capacity limit, now at 50 percent, will rise to 75 percent on Memorial Day. That means the little 50-seat theater will be able to seat 38 viewers instead of 25.
The admission fee is waived for visitors who want only to shop for souvenirs.
Proliferation of vaccinations and easing of travel restrictions, McKirgan said, figure to restore past daily attendance figures.
A fresh new layer of paint, she said, can make a world of difference, too.
McKirgan said she’s looking forward to enjoying what she only had a taste of before the virus.
“I love coming down here and sitting to talk to the visitors. They come from all over the place, and they have great stories!” she said. “That fascinates me.”
The touch-screen technology planned before COVID-19 remains on the wish list, she said.
“We can do a couple of screens in the galleries so you can pick and choose clips you want to see or hear,” she said. “It is on my wish list. But we have to wait for the other side of the pandemic.
“I want to bring him to life. I want people to hear him and see him move and talk. Everything is so static here, and I want it to be more interactive.”