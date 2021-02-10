An outdoor music festival in the works for September will bring the opportunity to experience a day of live regional performances and activities, all to benefit the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department.
Sarah Veraldi, of Indiana, co-owner of the charity-based music festival organizer GLM Hope Productions, said the E-Train Music Festival will bring together 10 regional performers, all of who have donated their time.
The festival will be at Cherry Runn Lodge, 1925 Old Route 56 West, Homer City, on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 11 p.m.
The lineup follows:
• Tim Schmider
• Alyssa Hankey
• Brian Genovesi
• Luke Weltz Band
• Crawdad Joe
• Alex Henderson Band
• Curtis and The Shakerz
• Jerry B and The Bonetones
• Black Ridge
• An Evening With (Allman Brother’s Tribute Band)
Veraldi said the Homer City department was selected due to its service to the community, and that the pandemic disrupted the department’s own fundraising last year.
“They are a great group — selfless,” Veraldi said of the fire department. “They’re there for you in times of need.”
If purchased in advance, general admission tickets for those 18 and older are $10. Children ages 13 to 17 can attend for $5, and those 12 and younger can attend with families for free. General admission tickets cover the gate cost, and ticketholders should bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.
Other advance options include a VIP Family Table for $200, which includes a table, six chairs and other benefits, such as unlimited access to the bouncy house and inflatable slide.
A VIP Adult Stage Table, for $400, offers seating for six adults near the stage, restroom and beer garden area, T-shirts, early access and other benefits.
If not sold out, tickets at the gate are $20 for adults, $10 for those ages 13 to 17 and $5 for those 12 and younger.
Tickets go on sale March 1 on the web through Eventbrite, and there are limited spots available for VIP tables. For updates on the festival, visit the E-Train Music Festival page on Facebook.
In addition to the music, the day will include a variety of other activities for everyone.
A children’s area will offer crafts, an inflatable slide and bouncy house.
Knockerball Run will be bringing inflatable balls that participants get into that cover the head and upper body, allowing participants to “almost literally defy gravity and defy pain,” according to the rental company.
There will also be a cornhole tournament, fire performers Flo N’at and other vendors.
Food vendors include Mommalicious Food Truck, Hot Ash Pizza, Rayne’s Backyard Barbecue, Kazcor Ravioli Co., McFeely’s Arctic Ice and hot sausage from the fire department.
“Come hungry,” Veraldi said.
Drinks will be available from Levity Brewing Co., Noble Stein and Wine O’Clock Somewhere.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses in packages from $125 to $1,000.
Free parking will be offered at Miller Fabrication, with a shuttle to and from the event.
“I think it’s going to be an amazing time,” Veraldi said. “We’ve all been cooped up. This is a completely outdoor festival, rain or shine, with plenty of space to social distance. It’s a benefit to help other people who would help you in your time.”